Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.03

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.03 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,274,618 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

