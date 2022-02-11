Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,029,112 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,112 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDAY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY opened at $76.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

