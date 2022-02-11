Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $565.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

