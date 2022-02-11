Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 182,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUS. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

