Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 48,124 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 51job by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the third quarter worth $4,060,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in 51job by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in 51job by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 169,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.54. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

