GoChain (GO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $684,764.00

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $684,764.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,165,129,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,254,535 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

