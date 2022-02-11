GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.GlobalFoundries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.210-$0.270 EPS.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

GFS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.79. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

