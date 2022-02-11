GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Up 26.2% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $254,912.60 and $92.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,607.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.44 or 0.07123606 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.00305231 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.92 or 0.00772626 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014233 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00082655 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010245 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.69 or 0.00412064 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00228109 BTC.
GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “
