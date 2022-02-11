Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Stock Position Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

