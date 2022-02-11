Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.59. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.