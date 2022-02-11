Glenview Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,269 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $54,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in DaVita by 2.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.90. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

