Glenview Capital Management LLC Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278,744 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $103,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

