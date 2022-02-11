Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $32.81 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glenview Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 49.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,702 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $381,379,000. Amundi bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $457.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $444.98 and a 200 day moving average of $411.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.40 and a 52 week high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

