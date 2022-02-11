Glenview Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,652,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992,579 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 10.5% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 8.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $574,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

