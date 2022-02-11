Glenview Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,720 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNB. Raymond James upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

