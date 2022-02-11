Glenn Whiddon Acquires 750,000 Shares of Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) insider Glenn Whiddon acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($106,382.98).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Calima Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Calima Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calima Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.