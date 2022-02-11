Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.00. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1,777 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.46%.
About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)
Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.
