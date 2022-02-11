Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after acquiring an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,764,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,096,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average of $188.68. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

