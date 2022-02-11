Glazer Capital LLC Takes $784,000 Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 374,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

