Glazer Capital LLC Sells 15,315 Shares of Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Globis Acquisition were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globis Acquisition by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 210,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 186,956 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Globis Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,404,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Globis Acquisition by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 639,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

Globis Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.