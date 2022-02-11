Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $14,612,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $127,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $742,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,232,000.
Shares of CCAIU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.61.
