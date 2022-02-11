Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 485.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,281 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $11,772,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,187,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 521.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.