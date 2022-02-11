German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Trading Down 2.7%

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.32 and last traded at $40.32. 741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
German American Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)
German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.
