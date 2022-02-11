Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.05 Million Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 860,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,007 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $43,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $27,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,989 shares of company stock worth $4,167,825. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.