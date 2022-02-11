Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.63 Million Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $40,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Masonite International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Masonite International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

