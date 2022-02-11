Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $41,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,265,000 after purchasing an additional 176,729 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EBS opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

