Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $43,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

