Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $42,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $1,370,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

FOLD stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

