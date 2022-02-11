Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,743 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $41,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.