Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $44,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 988,233 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $49.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

