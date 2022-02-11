Genpact (NYSE:G) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.49. 12,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 838,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

