Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.39 billion.Genpact also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.530-$2.710 EPS.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $48.35 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

