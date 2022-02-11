Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 416,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after buying an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,077,000 after buying an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after buying an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Genpact by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after buying an additional 465,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.