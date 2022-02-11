General L.P. Standard Buys 2,500 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $14,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, General L.P. Standard purchased 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $9,008.00.

On Monday, February 7th, General L.P. Standard purchased 4,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $25,921.00.

On Friday, February 4th, General L.P. Standard purchased 7,991 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $40,514.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,100 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $11,907.00.

On Monday, January 31st, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,600 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,176.00.

On Friday, January 28th, General L.P. Standard acquired 1,700 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard acquired 4,210 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $22,186.70.

On Monday, January 24th, General L.P. Standard purchased 10,479 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $54,805.17.

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard purchased 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Tuesday, January 18th, General L.P. Standard purchased 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

Shares of MDIA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.