Gena L. Ashe Sells 293 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 293 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $16,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 60,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,952. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $999.60 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
ATEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
