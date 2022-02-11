GEM Realty Capital Sells 245,528 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

GEM Realty Capital decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,528 shares during the quarter. DiamondRock Hospitality accounts for about 1.5% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GEM Realty Capital’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. 44,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

