GEM Realty Capital Invests $7.36 Million in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 450,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for 3.0% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RADI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

RADI stock remained flat at $$13.24 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,852. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

