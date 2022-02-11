GEM Realty Capital Invests $11.77 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

GEM Realty Capital bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,000. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 4.8% of GEM Realty Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GEM Realty Capital owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.54 and a 200 day moving average of $334.43. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.63 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

