GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GDS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. 29,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

