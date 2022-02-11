GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDIFF. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 302. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

