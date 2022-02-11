GBS (NYSE:GBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GBS (NYSE:GBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GBS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,620. GBS has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.
In related news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $994,000.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
