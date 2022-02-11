GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $89,000.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $90,000.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00.
NYSE GBS opened at $0.87 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBS. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GBS by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GBS by 890.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
