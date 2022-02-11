GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $92,000.00 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $89,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $90,000.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00.

NYSE GBS opened at $0.87 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GBS Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBS. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GBS by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GBS by 890.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GBS during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.