Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

