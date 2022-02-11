Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gates Industrial in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

NYSE GTES opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.