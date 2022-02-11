Gartner, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gartner in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

IT stock opened at $291.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.25. Gartner has a twelve month low of $175.18 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,728. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

