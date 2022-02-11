Gartner, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gartner in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.80.

IT stock opened at $291.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1 year low of $175.18 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

