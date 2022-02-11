Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Shares Bought by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.13% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

