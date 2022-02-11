Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Shares Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.13% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $969,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

