Gaming and Leisure Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,364 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,379% compared to the average volume of 295 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 33,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.51 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

