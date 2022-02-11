Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,235.72

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £102.36 ($138.41) and traded as low as GBX 8,140 ($110.07). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 8,330 ($112.64), with a volume of 115,307 shares.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($169.03) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,086 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £101.89.
About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.
See Also
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.