Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,235.72

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £102.36 ($138.41) and traded as low as GBX 8,140 ($110.07). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 8,330 ($112.64), with a volume of 115,307 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($169.03) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,086 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £101.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.